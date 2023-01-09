Two shooting victims found at Lexington gas station

Police have not said where the shooting itself happened(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men are in the hospital after being shot in Lexington overnight Monday.

Police say the victims were found at the Marathon on West New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road around 12:30 a.m.

The men were rushed to the hospital. Police could not give information on their conditions.

A car officers believe was involved was abandoned in the middle of Russell Cave Road.

Police have not given a suspect description. They also did not say where the shooting itself happened.

This marks the second shooting where at least one person was by gunfire in Lexington in 2023.

The first happened on New Year’s Day on Tennessee Avenue.

