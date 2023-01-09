WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve

WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s E-911 dispatch is responding faster to calls.

WKYT Investigates | Lexington 911 staff shortage causing dispatch delays

In September, we reported that from January to mid-September, there were more than 1,000 calls with ring times longer than two minutes.

We filed an open records request to see how E-911 dispatch has done since. From September to December, there were only four calls with ring times longer than two minutes. That’s down significantly from the first eight months of the year.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Bosse
Georgetown Police Chief fired
Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping...
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and...
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing
Police have not said where the shooting itself happened.
Two shooting victims found at Lexington gas station
Laurel County Car
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers

Latest News

A Victorian-era home in the heart of downtown Lexington was condemned last month after a brick...
Lexington man working to preserve weather damaged Victorian-era home
The meeting comes just days after he fired the police chief and chief administrative officer.
Georgetown’s new mayor to preside over council meeting days after major dismissals
Carol Hignite. (File image)
Prosecutors plan to retry woman accused of murdering husband
As experts recommend getting vaccinated, Governor Beshear is raising concerns regarding state...
Beshear urges vaccinations as new COVID variant spreads across the country