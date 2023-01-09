WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s E-911 dispatch is responding faster to calls.

In September, we reported that from January to mid-September, there were more than 1,000 calls with ring times longer than two minutes.

We filed an open records request to see how E-911 dispatch has done since. From September to December, there were only four calls with ring times longer than two minutes. That’s down significantly from the first eight months of the year.

