Actor Danny Masterson to face 2nd trial on rape charges

FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at the Youth for Human...
FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at the Youth for Human Rights International Celebrity Benefit in Los Angeles.(Photo by Annie I. Bang /Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Prosecutors in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that they will retry actor Danny Masterson on rape charges.

Three women have accused the “That ‘70s Show” star of sexually assaulting them about 20 years ago.

Jurors in the first trial were deadlocked in November.

Prosecutors said during a court hearing that the jury had ignored some evidence in the case.

Defense lawyers argued it was unlikely any jury would vote unanimously to convict Masterson, but the judge sided with the prosecution.

The next court hearing is set for Feb. 16.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping...
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning.
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash
Police have not said where the shooting itself happened.
Two shooting victims found at Lexington gas station
Richmond police say it happened on North Second Street between Moberly Avenue and Walnut Street.
Student hit by car near Madison County high school
Laurel County Car
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers

Latest News

Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man, was photographed with his feet on a desk in former House...
Capitol riot trial starts for man with feet on Pelosi desk
Hundreds of “soul boxes” have been folded and decorated, each telling the story of innocent...
Ky. group making ‘soul boxes’ to increase gun violence awareness
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Robert...
Texas to execute former police officer for hiring 2 people to kill wife
Ukrainian military medics carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman evacuated from the battlefield...
‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies attack in Ukraine’s Bakhmut