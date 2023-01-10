Georgia dominates TCU 65-7 to claim school’s 3rd college football national title

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Georgia easily beats TCU 65-7 to become college football’s first repeat national champion since Alabama in 2012. The outcome was never in doubt and Georgia never trailed. The SEC champions took a 7-0 lead on a 21 yard TD run by QB Stetson Bennett and then added a field goal to take a 10-0 advantage.

The Horned Frogs countered with a 2-yard score from signal caller Max Duggan cutting the deficit to 10-7 in the first quarter. After that, it was all Bulldogs as Georgia (14-0) scored five touchdowns and the field goal on six 1st half possessions leading 38-7 at the half.

Bennett walked-on at Georgia nearly six years ago and caught a ride for the Bulldogs’ remarkable growth into the sport’s dominant program.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.