Georgia dominates TCU 65-7 to claim school’s 3rd college football national title

The Bulldogs are the first back-to-back champion since Alabama in 2011-2012
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates a touchdown run by Georgia running back...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates a touchdown run by Georgia running back Kendall Milton against TCU during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Georgia easily beats TCU 65-7 to become college football’s first repeat national champion since Alabama in 2012. The outcome was never in doubt and Georgia never trailed. The SEC champions took a 7-0 lead on a 21 yard TD run by QB Stetson Bennett and then added a field goal to take a 10-0 advantage.

The Horned Frogs countered with a 2-yard score from signal caller Max Duggan cutting the deficit to 10-7 in the first quarter. After that, it was all Bulldogs as Georgia (14-0) scored five touchdowns and the field goal on six 1st half possessions leading 38-7 at the half.

Bennett walked-on at Georgia nearly six years ago and caught a ride for the Bulldogs’ remarkable growth into the sport’s dominant program.

