Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you have seen it: the price of eggs keeps rising, and it’s more than just inflation.

For today’s Good Question, Paula asks, Why is the price of eggs so high?

Steve McClain with the Kentucky Retail Federation told us it all goes back to last year when the avian flu led to around 57 million birds being euthanized, that included turkeys and laying hens.

Combine that with the holidays, when people buy more eggs to do things like baking and deviled eggs, and the demand for eggs far outpaces the supply, even leading to shortages in some cases.

He said the good news is, those prices should start going back down as the number of chickens increases and the supply builds back up, hopefully around March.

