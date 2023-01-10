Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Eyeing a rain and snowmaker

Showers & storms arrive later this week
Showers & storms arrive later this week(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty showers will blow in later this week. This system will also bring in some snow by Friday.

The next couple of days will be calm compared to the end of the week. You’ll see temperatures climb to the 50s and 60s. A few scattered showers will develop on Wednesday. It’s not an all-day event, just mainly scattered around the region.

By Thursday, everything is a little more action-packed. Showers & thunderstorms will move through the region in waves. The first wave will likely be the round that produces some thunderstorms. A MARGINAL Risk of severe weather is out for this batch. Damaging winds will be the primary threat because this system is already loaded with plenty of wind. Other rounds will bring general rain to the area.

Our final wave will make a transition over to snow in western Kentucky at first. Those snow bands will find us by early Friday. There’s a shot at putting a little snow on the ground. I think those chances increase for folks along the Kentucky-Virginia state line. High elevations will be the primary zone of accumulation.

Take care of each other!

