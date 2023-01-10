Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery.

“I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket.

Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash Ball 225 ticket matched the four white ball numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game’s $225,000 top prize.

The couple had stopped at a Circle K on Schenkel Lane in Frankfort Saturday to cash in a previous win off a Scratch-off ticket when the husband bought five sets of Cash Ball numbers for the January 7 drawing.

The next morning, the husband pulled the Cash Ball tickets off the refrigerator where he put them the night before to check them.

“I pulled up the winning numbers when I saw the Cash Ball number, twenty-three matched in the first line,” he said. “I looked at the next line and that’s when I saw where all the numbers matched. I looked at it about three times. I had a hard time believing it.”

He couldn’t resist waking up his wife so she could look at the ticket.

“I was in a dead sleep and thought something bad happened when he told me we had won $225,000,” she said. “I’m not a morning person, but I sat up in bed real fast. He handed me the ticket and said, ‘You’ve got to look at this.’ He was shaking uncontrollably and couldn’t sign the ticket, so we decided I would I sign it,” she told lottery officials. “We were both in shock. I’ve been so nervous ever since finding out we had won.”

The couple couldn’t wait to claim the ticket, so they drove to lottery headquarters Monday, where they received a check for $160,878.57 after taxes.

The two had retired but returned to work part-time. They say they’re now going to go back to retirement and spend more time with family. They also told officials they look forward to being able to pay off their house and be debt free.

This win isn’t going to keep the couple from continuing to play the lottery.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t have a ticket. I’m not going to quit now,” he said.

Circle K will receive a $2,250 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.