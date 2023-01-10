Kentucky deputies searching for owner of valuable train set

Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.(Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County deputies are searching for the owner of some missing trains.

Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.

“We had a theft report out in Jessamine County. Someone had reported some trains missing,” said Detective Matt Lytle.

Lytle says someone in town heard about the missing trains and wanted to see if a train set he had recently purchased was that set.

“He had heard through, I guess, the small town that somebody on Woodrow was missing some trains. So, based on that information, he contacted the victim, who originally contacted us and said, ‘Hey, I think I may have your trains.’”

A simple enough case, but things were just getting started.

“We go over and pick the trains up from him. I take them to the victim, several boxes of trains and she says, ‘these are not my trains,’” said Lytle.

Now, deputies have one valuable set of trains with a missing owner and an owner still missing their trains.

“These trains are probably special to someone,” said Lytle.

Deputies tell us they’re casting a wide net when it comes to trying to find this owner. They say the owner may not even be from Jessamine County.

“Could be Woodford County, could be Jessamine County, could be Lexington,” said Lytle. “We have reached out to all surrounding agencies just to see if anyone had taken a report on trains.”

Detective Lytle says that if you believe these are your trains, you should call the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 885-4139 to ID them.

