Ky. group making ‘soul boxes’ to increase gun violence awareness

Hundreds of "soul boxes" have been folded and decorated, each telling the story of innocent...
Hundreds of “soul boxes” have been folded and decorated, each telling the story of innocent souls lost to gun violence.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A local chapter of a national group working against gun violence is getting ready to share its message with lawmakers. This project is designed to give a voice to those whose lives were taken away from them.

Hundreds of “soul boxes” have been folded and decorated, each telling the story of innocent souls lost to gun violence.

“It’s just a visual way of representing a problem that we need to face as a community, as a nation,” said Cathy Hobart of Mothers Demand Action.

Mothers Demand Action is a national group started after the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting that works daily to make a change and save lives.

“The goal is to come up with policies and educational programs that will help to reduce gun violence,” said Hobart.

This project is a step towards that. The boxes with names of Kentuckians killed by guns and other statistics will go to the Capitol as the group pushes for ways to save Kentuckians.

“It’s just heartbreaking to think about these mostly young people that are losing their lives very senselessly,” said Hobart.

Cathy has never lost anyone personally to gun violence, but she reads the names of those who have, learning about their lives and who they were.

“It’s been very emotional in some ways, and making it really real that these are real people that really have died,” said Hobart.

It’s also for families who are grieving sons, daughters, mothers and fathers.

“It’s very important to these families as well that their loved one is remembered,” said Hobart. “You’ve probably heard the saying, ‘Say their name.’ We say that a lot when we have our meetings, and this is a way of recording those names for other people to see.”

Data from the CDC shows in 2020, just over 900 people died in an incident involving a gun in Kentucky. That is the 20th highest in the nation.

The boxes will be displayed next month at the Capitol for Advocacy Day.

