New agreement could restore benefits for Eric Conn victims

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A Lawyer for the victims in the Eric Conn case announced that an agreement was reached with the Social Security Administration.

In a Facebook post, attorney Ned Pillersdorf said the agreement would allow the majority of the 500 former Conn clients who lost benefits six years ago to have their benefits reinstated if they request new hearings.

If they win in their new hearings, they may get six years worth of back pay, which will collectively total tens of millions of dollars.

Conn was convicted of a $550 million social security scheme in 2018.

Conn was sentenced to nearly three decades in prison.

