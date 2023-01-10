New Commissioner of Health for Lexington appointed

The Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health approved the appointment of Dr. Sheila...
The Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health approved the appointment of Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins.(Lexington-Fayette County Health Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is getting a new commissioner of health.

The Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health approved the appointment of Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins.

“I am excited to be part of a health department that is known for being leaders in public health,” Dr. Owens-Collins said. “It is an honor to have the Board of Health’s support in continuing the mission of helping Lexington be well.”

Dr. Owens-Collins earned her medical degree from the Baylor College of Medicine.

She begins her new role on January 17.

The commissioner of health position has been vacant since Dr. Joel McCullough’s resignation in July 2022.

