Pfizer donates $1 million to Republican Party of Kentucky to expand headquarters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Republican Party has gotten one of its largest donations ever from drug maker Pfizer.

The Kentucky Lantern reports Pfizer gave $1 million to the GOP building fund.

Most corporate contributions are banned in Kentucky, but a 2017 law allows them for building funds.

The State GOP could use that money for an expansion of its headquarters in Frankfort named for Republican U.S. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell.

