Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s

Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.(Peden+Munk/Pizza Hut)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from a few decades ago.

The Big New Yorker was a huge pizza from the 1990s that will be making a return after 25 years.

Customers will be able to order the 16-inch pizza starting next month.

The Big New Yorker is 30% bigger than a large pizza and has six oversized, foldable slices.

A plain cheese Big New Yorker costs just under $14.

Pizza Hut will only be selling them for a limited time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping...
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning.
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash
Police have not said where the shooting itself happened.
Two shooting victims found at Lexington gas station
Richmond police say it happened on North Second Street between Moberly Avenue and Walnut Street.
Student hit by car near Madison County high school
Laurel County Car
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers

Latest News

Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man, was photographed with his feet on a desk in former House...
Capitol riot trial starts for man with feet on Pelosi desk
Hundreds of “soul boxes” have been folded and decorated, each telling the story of innocent...
Ky. group making ‘soul boxes’ to increase gun violence awareness
FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at the Youth for Human...
Actor Danny Masterson to face 2nd trial on rape charges
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Robert...
Texas to execute former police officer for hiring 2 people to kill wife
Ukrainian military medics carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman evacuated from the battlefield...
‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies attack in Ukraine’s Bakhmut