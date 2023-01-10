Popular Lexington restaurant still closed after pipe burst during arctic blast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington restaurant is closed after a pipe burst during December’s freeze.

Ramsey’s Diner on Helmsdale Place shut down on Christmas Eve.

According to the Herald Leader, a sprinkler system froze and broke.

It flooded the restaurant.

Ramsey’s had hoped to reopen the location by January 5, but they are having to redo drywall and replace carpet.

Ramsey’s expects the Helmsdale location to be closed through January.

A reopening date has not yet been decided.

