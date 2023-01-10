UK easing many COVID restrictions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is rolling back some of its COVID-19 policies.

According to UK’s COVID-19 guidance posted to their website, the UK health corps will no longer be conducting contact tracing. Wastewater testing will also end in January, and new hires at the university, except those included in the CMS mandate, will no longer be required as of February 1 to provide proof of vaccination.

The UK Health Corps will now take an “on-demand” approach, offering up advice and resources upon request and answering calls and e-mails for those with questions or concerns.

They say it’s time to navigate that “new normal” we heard so much about at the height of the pandemic.

Morehead State University tells us the vaccine was never required for students or staff but was encouraged. Their guidance and decision on the matter has not changed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.