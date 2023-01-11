Armed customers stop husband, wife from robbing gas station at gunpoint, police say

Gerogia police say armed customers helped stop a couple trying to rob a gas station at gunpoint.
Gerogia police say armed customers helped stop a couple trying to rob a gas station at gunpoint.(File image | WendellandCarolyn via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say customers help prevented an armed robbery at a gas station.

According to the Ellijay Police Department, officers were called regarding a robbery happening at a gas station in Gilmer County on Monday night.

Police said the robbers were a husband and wife. They identified them as Shawn Sutton, 39, and Melody Sutton, 39.

Authorities said Shawn Sutton was pretending to be a customer at the gas station, while his wife Melody Sutton waited outside in a car.

Ellijay police said the robbery attempt started with Shawn Sutton covering his face with a pair of women’s underwear and pointing a gun at the store clerk behind the counter, demanding money.

According to police, a legally armed customer then pulled out their gun to intervene while another customer went to their car to get their firearm.

Authorities said Shawn Sutton then attempted to leave the gas station but a third customer, who was also armed, assisted the others in disarming him.

Arriving officers and deputies with the Gilber’s Sheriff’s Office said Shawn Sutton refused their commands before they were able to take him into custody after using a Taser.

Police said they arrested Melody Sutton after finding her inside a car on the side of the store.

Shawn Sutton is facing charges that include armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, authorities said.

The couple was booked into the Gilmer County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping...
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning.
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash
Police have not said where the shooting itself happened.
Two shooting victims found at Lexington gas station
Laurel County Car
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers

Latest News

Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Numbers drawn for Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot
FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, Cardinal George Pell prepares to make a statement at...
Cardinal George Pell, whose convictions were overturned, dies at 81
The 80th Golden Globes award statue is seen. The Golden Globes are back on the air, but for how...
At rehabbed Globes, ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Banshees’ triumph
Thirteen-year old Karon Blake was fatally shot by a Washington, D.C. resident, according to...
DC residents demand police action after 13-year-old killed
Thirteen-year old Karon Blake was fatally shot by a Washington, D.C. resident, according to...
Teen fatally shot while allegedly tampering with car, police says