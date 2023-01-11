Blue Grass Airport working through flight backlog after nationwide FAA outage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flights across the nation were delayed Wednesday morning after the FAA announced they were having a computer outage.

At Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport, flights were delayed all the way through 9 a.m. Airport officials asked passengers for patience in a situation that was frustrating for everyone.

The FAA said through a series of tweets that a computer system error grounded planes across the country overnight and into Wednesday morning, causing headaches for travelers.

“This morning, I woke up. I talked to my wife. She said, ‘did you see the news this morning,’ and I said, ‘I did not.’ I turned it on, and it said there was a glitch at the airport. So, looking at my app, I was looking fine, all good, and when I got to the counter, the attendant came up to me and said, ‘Flight is canceled,’” said Mike Mathias.

Mathias is trying to fly to Philly so he can get home to South Jersey. His flight was canceled Wednesday morning, and he was rescheduled for a later flight. However, the worry from airport officials is getting through the backlog of flights might be an all-day challenge.

“Unfortunately, passengers might see a sort of domino effect, if you will, with that announcement as flights don’t kind of end up in the right place at the right time. You might see a chain reaction as far as delays throughout the day,” said Lauren White with Blue Grass Airport. “So, that’s just another reason to stay up to date on your flight and in the loop on your information.”

Mathias says he’s a frequent flyer, and this is just an attribute of flying.

“I’d rather be safe than sorry. I don’t mind if there’s a mechanical problem on the plane, a glitch in the system. Let’s get it right,” said Mathias. “I don’t get frustrated. You know it is what it is and you just have to deal with it.”

Mathias was able to get his flight rescheduled to 4 p.m., but this is going to be a fluid situation all day long since the problem affected airports nationwide.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.