Chris Bailey’s Forecast | From Strong Storms to Snow

map
map(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a big storm system set to rumble across the region, bringing the threat for severe storms and snow.  If you know anything about Kentucky weather, nothing about that sentence seems out of the ordinary.

Scattered showers are out there today with scattered being the key word.

I’m watching western Kentucky for storms to go up later today into this evening and some of those may be strong or even severe. The Storm Prediction Center continues with a low-end risk for severe storms in the far west during this time.

That threat expands to include most of Kentucky for Thursday.

The Thursday setup looks to feature a squall line of storms moving through during the middle of the day, with the chance for a few severe storms to flare behind it ahead of the front. Damaging winds are the main threat, but large hail and a quick tornado spin up can’t be ruled out.

Much colder winds then settle in with the increasing likelihood of light accumulating snow Friday and Friday night.

Better weather takes over late Saturday into Sunday before another rain maker early next week.

