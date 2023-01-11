Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say

Police are investigating an accident involving a staff member at Stanford Elementary.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - An accident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning.

Police say a Stanford Elementary staff member accidentally shot himself when he was there after school hours Tuesday night. According to police, it happened around 11 p.m.

Police say “evidence” of what happened was discovered Wednesday morning, leading to a large police response at the school.

Police say they were called when someone saw blood leading from a staff break room to the parking lot. The building was searched, and they say they learned a second-shift custodian accidentally shot himself and then left the building.

They are not releasing the man’s name but say the case remains active with potential charges pending. We’re told he has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police stayed at the school throughout the day on Wednesday. That presence was unsettling to some.

“A lot of police cars. Normally there is just one sitting in front of the school. But there were definitely way more this morning,” said parent Autumn Morgan. “There were Facebook posts. And rumors spread faster than they should have. I knew they were safe. But then you have that funny feeling in your belly as well.”

Police want to stress that they deem the building safe and there was never any threat to students or staff members. No one else was involved.

We’ve learned the custodian has since resigned.

