Dogs rescued from hoarding situation now in the care of Lexington Humane Society

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some of the dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Tennessee are now in the care of the Lexington Humane Society and will soon be in need of forever homes.

In December, authorities in Tennessee removed dozens of dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home. The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled home.

Responders said they found dozens of small and medium-sized dogs living in inhumane conditions and suffering from a range of medical issues, including emaciation, severe dental disease, fur loss, skin inflammation, infections and parasites.

Some of them were puppies just a few weeks old.

ARC reported the house also contained the highest levels of ammonia they had ever recorded, made from the compacted feces and urine. WSMV reported the owners had moved away and would occasionally return to feed the dogs.

ARC said every animal was successfully removed, assessed and documented before being transported to their facility in Gallatin, Tennessee.

The Lexington Humane Society partners with ARC, and seven of those dogs are now cared for by LHS. They are asking for donations to help provide care for the animals.

