Good Question: How did Newtown Pike get its name?

Road
Road(MGN)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some road names are obvious, while others aren’t as obvious, and that leads to today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, Joyce asks, From downtown Lexington, Harrodsburg Road will take you to Harrodsburg, Winchester Road to Winchester, but how did Newtown Pike get that name?

Like those roads, it was named for where it would take you.

This answer comes from Bettie Kerr, Lexington’s director of historic preservation, she told us that, historically, Newtown was a small crossroad settlement in Scott County, which is where Newtown Pike goes from Lexington, and how the road was named.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

