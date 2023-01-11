How to view the rare green comet passing by earth for the first time in 50,000 years

NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.(Dan Bartlett/NASA via CNN Newsource)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A newly discovered comet will put on an amazing show, for sky watchers, in January and early February.

C/2022 E3 is a long-period comet, which means it doesn’t happen that often. The comet will make its closest approach, to earth, in early February.

Senior Lecturer at Eastern Kentucky University Mark Pitts explains how you can see the comet from your backyard.

“You want to look a little bit off to the side of the little dipper,” said Pitts. “In fact, if you follow the handle of the little dipper, it should point pretty much in the direction you want to train your eye to see where this comet is going to be in early February.”

The comet has not been spotted in 50,000 years, so if you miss it, you will not have another opportunity.

