Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | From storms to snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week will feature two seasons across Kentucky. We’ll get some springtime with the warmth and storms but winter will bring another round of snow to the region.

The closer we get to Thursday, the more I am convinced we see some pretty gusty storms develop and move across Kentucky. There will already be plenty of wind blowing through the region. So these thunderstorms will be able to tap into the available wind energy and drive it out of any storms that develop. Due to the proximity to the storm system itself, there could be a little spin to these individual cells. When that is the case, you can’t rule out an isolated tornado. Those chances aren’t high but still something to consider.

On the other side of this system, we’ll get some snow blowing through the region. It even looks like we could see some light accumulations. Who has the best chance of seeing snow stick around? That’s going to be in eastern Kentucky. More specifically, the highest elevations in that region. I am thinking that those totals will come in around an inch. Maybe slightly more in some spots.

Take care of each other!

