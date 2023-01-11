New Lexington youth ensemble looks to bring unity through song

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we prepare to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a group of singers will be in Lexington to raise up their voices for the civil rights icon.

That group has inspired one Lexington man to create something similar for youth here, using the power of music to unite people.

His voice is booming, unmistakable and oftentimes carries a powerful message.

“Music, I’m telling you, music speaks to the soul,” said Michael Preacely.

And for Dr. Michael Preacely, music is something he holds dear.

A rising star in the world of opera, he now teaches students at the University of Kentucky how to use their own voice.

The Chicago native grew up inspired by all kinds of music.

“They (his family) used to play these records, all these different songs and harmonies, and then I heard Beethoven’s Ninth and all these different symphonies and operas, and my grandmother used to take me to the library to listen to all different types of singers,” said Preacely.

Preacely says he’s had the privilege of singing all across the world, but he says his time on stage is about more than just performing.

“I realize that I’m a conduit for love, for life, for hope, for whatever it is a person or a people may be feeling at that moment when they hear me sing,” said Preacely.

He also believes music can bring people together in a way that can truly be powerful.

He’s watched it happen with the group Uniting Voices Chicago, formerly the Chicago Children’s Choir, a youth ensemble formed in 1956 and inspired by the Civil Rights movement.

It offers a performance-based learning experience while bringing youngsters of all backgrounds together.

“All these different nationalities, it’s like wow, and they all are singing songs about hope, songs about love, songs about life,” said Preacely.

And that’s what Preacely wants to bring to Lexington, he’s starting a Uniting Voices Lexington this fall.

The ensemble will be audition based and consist of about 35-40 singers with students from 6th to 12th grade.

He wants to start small so that the group can have a big impact.

“We realize the power that our youth have, and if we can empower them to do the things they are already powerful in doing, wow, where will be in the next 50 years,” said Preacely.

A man with a booming voice, hoping to inspire the next generation of singers that not only sound amazing, but also represent something greater in unity.

This weekend Uniting Voices Chicago will be in residency in Lexington for several different performances.

Saturday, January 14, a community youth concert will take place, with a workshop happening earlier in the day, including Uniting Voices Chicago.

That night a performance will take place at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, 3100 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY 40502

Registration for the workshop: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe1H5OJFTLATODCUyNITZZJCKw5GfMpnP2xbLfFoZlhDygmag/viewform

Uniting Voices Chicago: https://www.unitingvoiceschicago.org/

And for more information on Uniting Voices Lexington email: mpreacely@unitingvoiceslexington.org

