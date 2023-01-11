Perry Co. leaders sign off on FEMA’s plan to buyout flood-impacted homes

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander joined local and state emergency management personnel to sign a contract for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program on Wednesday.

“This is a buyout for the homeowner,” said Alexander. “It’s a voluntary process. They could sign their property up that got flooded in the July flooding event and then it allows them to relocate to another area that is not in the flood zone.”

Thanks to FEMA funding and support from state leaders, 13 homes will be bought by the Perry County Fiscal Court; a process officials said usually takes up to two or three years.

“We will continue to roll once the agreement is executed in Frankfort and back to us,” said Alexander. “I think we may be able to start purchasing properties in the next two to four weeks.”

The homeowners who applied following the flood will be selected at random, and once the homes are purchased, the homes will be torn down and the property will not be utilized by Perry County again.

“It just opens so many avenues and choices for our people to build back, to come back stronger than before and even better than before,” said Perry County Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy.

Geni Jo Brawner with Kentucky Emergency Management said they received more than 500 applicants for the buy-back program across seven Eastern Kentucky counties. She said they are working alongside those counties to ensure those homeowners can take part in this opportunity as well.

