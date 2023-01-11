USC, OMG! South Carolina SHOCKS UK 71-68

Gamecocks snap Kentucky’s 28-home court winning streak by hitting eleven 3-pointers
Kentucky Wildcats logo
Kentucky Wildcats logo(KBTX)
By Brian Milam
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UNBELIEVABLE! South Carolina, considered the worst team in the SEC, entered Rupp Arena and stunned Kentucky 71-68 Tuesday night. UK never led falling behind 13-2 at the start and never recovering.

The Gamecocks, not known for their outside shooting, hit eleven 3-pointers with Meechie Johnson (26 points) showing endless range and connecting on huge shots.

Kentucky had three shots from beyond the arc to tie the game at the end of regulation but could not convert. UK was led by Oscar Tshiebwe with 19 points and 12 rebounds. CJ Fredrick had his best game of the season with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

A full recap is on the way.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping...
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning.
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash
Police have not said where the shooting itself happened.
Two shooting victims found at Lexington gas station
Laurel County Car
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers

Latest News

A fan holding sign saying ‘please go to Texas’ was kicked out of Tuesday's UK game.
Fan holding sign saying ‘Please go to Texas’ kicked out of UK game
UK Dance team's first male member, Jojo Edmonds, performs in Rupp Arena.
UK’s First Male Dance Team Member is WKYT Athlete of the Week
Rams' offensive coordinator Liam Coen on Friday spoke publicly for the first time about rumors...
Coen returns as UK’s offensive coordinator/QB coach
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates a touchdown run by Georgia running back...
Georgia dominates TCU 65-7 to claim school’s 3rd college football national title