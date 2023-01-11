USC, OMG! South Carolina SHOCKS UK 71-68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UNBELIEVABLE! South Carolina, considered the worst team in the SEC, entered Rupp Arena and stunned Kentucky 71-68 Tuesday night. UK never led falling behind 13-2 at the start and never recovering.

The Gamecocks, not known for their outside shooting, hit eleven 3-pointers with Meechie Johnson (26 points) showing endless range and connecting on huge shots.

Kentucky had three shots from beyond the arc to tie the game at the end of regulation but could not convert. UK was led by Oscar Tshiebwe with 19 points and 12 rebounds. CJ Fredrick had his best game of the season with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

A full recap is on the way.

