Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested

Danielle Kelly
Danielle Kelly(Laurel Co. Correctional Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman wanted on a murder indictment warrant has been arrested.

Danielle Kelly, 39, is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The jail website shows that she was booked early Wednesday morning.

A grand jury had indicted Kelly in November 2022 on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault, but she failed to appear in court.

Deputies then began looking for her. A reward for information leading to her arrest was also offered by Laurel County Crime Stoppers.

Kentucky State Police says they got a tip that Kelly was at a home on Jeff Bargo Lane in Knox County.  When police got to the home, they found Kelly hiding in a closet and took her into custody.

The sheriff’s office says Kelly was driving an SUV under the influence in September 2021 when she hit two other vehicles on US 25. Tiffany Smith, who was a passenger in Kelly’s vehicle, died in the crash and three other people were hurt.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Big Late Week Storm System
amsey’s Diner on Helmsdale Place shut down on Christmas Eve. According to the Herald-Leader, a...
Popular Lexington restaurant still closed after pipe burst during arctic blast
If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you have seen it: the price of eggs keeps rising,...
Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

Skylynn Burnam - MLK Jr Unity Breakfast and March
Skylynn Burnam - MLK Jr Unity Breakfast and March
At Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport, flights were delayed all the way through 9 a.m. Airport...
Blue Grass Airport working through flight backlog after nationwide FAA outage
Fan holding sign saying ‘Please go to Texas’ kicked out of UK game. WKYT Anchor Samantha...
VIDEO | Fan holding sign saying ‘Please go to Texas’ kicked out of UK game
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
WATCH | Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win