TEAM COVERAGE: Damage, power outages reported after storms roll across central Kentucky

We’re getting reports of damage after storms rolled across portions of central Kentucky Thursday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WKYT) - We’re getting reports of damage after storms rolled across portions of central Kentucky Thursday morning.

There are reportedly more than 5,000 customers without power in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Emergency Manager also tells us the YMCA in Harrodsburg has been damaged and the building has been evacuated. He says the most Cornishville Road, just outside Harrodsburg, appears to be the hardest hit area. Some trees have fallen onto homes there.

In Woodford County, Judge/Executive James Kay tweeted that the strong winds in Versailles blew pieces of his neighbor’s brick chimney across his driveway.

The Woodford County emergency management director tells us the winds also knocked down several trees, blocking some roadways.

In Franklin County, the heavy rain caused a school bus to end up in someone’s yard.

WKYT viewer Catherine Horn sent us this picture of her vehicle on its side at her home on Goggins Lane after the storm went through Richmond:

WKYT viewer Catherine Horn sent us this picture of her vehicle on its side at her home on...
WKYT viewer Catherine Horn sent us this picture of her vehicle on its side at her home on Goggins Lane in Richmond.(Catherine Horn)

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
A fan holding sign saying ‘please go to Texas’ was kicked out of Tuesday's UK game.
Fan holding sign saying ‘Please go to Texas’ escorted out of Rupp Arena
Police are investigating an accident involving a staff member at Stanford Elementary.
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
How to view the rare green comet passing by earth for the first time in 50,000 years
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

Superintendent Mark Kopp says the driver was having trouble seeing and the bus went off the road.
Heavy rain caused school bus to go off road, superintendent says
Heavy rain caused school bus to go off road, superintendent says
WATCH | Heavy rain caused school bus to go off road, superintendent says
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
WATCH | Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
TEAM COVERAGE: Damage, power outages reported after storms roll across central Kentucky
TEAM COVERAGE of storm damage, power outages