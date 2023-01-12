TEAM COVERAGE: Damage, power outages reported after storms roll across central Kentucky

(WKYT) - We’re getting reports of damage after storms rolled across portions of central Kentucky Thursday morning.

There are reportedly more than 5,000 customers without power in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Emergency Manager also tells us the YMCA in Harrodsburg has been damaged and the building has been evacuated. He says the most Cornishville Road, just outside Harrodsburg, appears to be the hardest hit area. Some trees have fallen onto homes there.

In Woodford County, Judge/Executive James Kay tweeted that the strong winds in Versailles blew pieces of his neighbor’s brick chimney across his driveway.

We are following the storm damage and checking on folks in Woodford County. Intense winds downtown Versailles blew my neighbor's brick chimney across my driveway ⚠️👀 Stay safe # #WoodfordSafe @WoodfordAlerts pic.twitter.com/OjAkiUufFy — Judge James Kay (@JudgeJamesKay) January 12, 2023

The Woodford County emergency management director tells us the winds also knocked down several trees, blocking some roadways.

In Franklin County, the heavy rain caused a school bus to end up in someone’s yard.

WKYT viewer Catherine Horn sent us this picture of her vehicle on its side at her home on Goggins Lane after the storm went through Richmond:

This is a developing story.

