FCPS officials announce education program to prepare kids for school

Early Childhood Education
Early Childhood Education(MGN)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools officials have announced a new program for kids.

They want to make sure that our youngest generation is ready to learn once they can come to school.

Officials said Thursday morning that they want to ensure that every student in Fayette County can succeed in the classroom and that journey starts well before they even get to go to school.

“By the year 2027-28 school year, our goal is to ensure that 100% of students who are entering Kindergarten have the pre-requisite skills to be ready from day one,” said FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins.

Dr. Liggins admitted that is a bold goal to set, but one he believes is attainable.

Last school year, Fayette County Public Schools scored a 42% on Kindergarten Readiness. That measure looks at a student’s readiness to learn based on their adaptive, cognitive, motor, communication and social-emotional skills. That number is the lowest the district has scored since the measure started being tracked.

Dr. Liggins says that needs to change.

“When 58% of our students come to school already behind, there’s something we must do as a community, together, if we’re ever going to close that gap,” said Dr. Liggins.

This is why the district and the city are partnering to promote First 5 Lex. The program will provide events, resources and materials to help parents of kids from newborn to five years old develop their child’s brains during their most impressionable time.

“It doesn’t require hours of training. It doesn’t require an advanced degree. In fact, it doesn’t require a degree at all,” said Dr. Liggins. “It simply requires that we read, talk, and play with our students.”

Officials also announced that registration is opening up for Fayette County students to be a part of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The library sends a new book to students each month free of charge.

