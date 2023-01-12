Heavy rain caused school bus to go off road, superintendent says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The heavy rain caused a school bus to end up in someone’s yard Thursday morning in Franklin County.

Superintendent Mark Kopp says the driver was having trouble seeing and the bus went off the road.

It then got stuck in the mud in a yard and had to be towed away.

Another bus had to pick up the students and get them to school.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

