Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

From Spring to Winter, Tracking a Frosty Friday
Two seasons, one week, thanks Mother Nature for the weather whiplash!
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two seasons, one week, thanks Mother Nature for the weather whiplash!

After a spring-like Thursday, I’m tracking winter-like weather for Friday. A cold rain will switch to snow Thursday night. Expect snow showers on Friday with a bitter cold wind chill.

We’ll dry out on Sunday.

Our next rain maker arrives on Monday, which sparks rain showers through Tuesday.

Highs warm from the 30s, on Friday, to the 60s by late next week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

