Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms to snow accumulation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty thunderstorms will cruise through the skies of Kentucky today. A quick shot of cold air will then lead us to snow flying and even accumulating.

Let’s look at the day ahead.

Non-thunderstorm winds will become gusty

Strong to severe storms will blow through

Winds in the strongest storms will hit 60 MPH or higher

Some severe level (quarter-sized) hail is possible

Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out

Low-lying areas could experience high water

As this system pulls away from the region, snow will begin falling across central and eastern Kentucky. These bands of snow will be streaky and could put some light end totals on the ground. For most around Lexington, I think we see a coating up to 1″ and most of that will be on grassy areas. In most mountainous counties, a coating to 2″ will be possible in the lower areas. The highest elevations might be closer to 3″-4″ of total snowfall. Maybe even higher around Black Mountain.

Take care of each other!

