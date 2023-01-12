Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms to snow accumulation

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty thunderstorms will cruise through the skies of Kentucky today. A quick shot of cold air will then lead us to snow flying and even accumulating.

Let’s look at the day ahead.

  • Non-thunderstorm winds will become gusty
  • Strong to severe storms will blow through
  • Winds in the strongest storms will hit 60 MPH or higher
  • Some severe level (quarter-sized) hail is possible
  • Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out
  • Low-lying areas could experience high water

As this system pulls away from the region, snow will begin falling across central and eastern Kentucky. These bands of snow will be streaky and could put some light end totals on the ground. For most around Lexington, I think we see a coating up to 1″ and most of that will be on grassy areas. In most mountainous counties, a coating to 2″ will be possible in the lower areas. The highest elevations might be closer to 3″-4″ of total snowfall. Maybe even higher around Black Mountain.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
A fan holding sign saying ‘please go to Texas’ was kicked out of Tuesday's UK game.
Fan holding sign saying ‘Please go to Texas’ escorted out of Rupp Arena
Police are investigating an accident involving a staff member at Stanford Elementary.
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
How to view the rare green comet passing by earth for the first time in 50,000 years
Strong to severe storms with snow following that.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | From storms to snow

Latest News

Severe weather threat will be followed by some snow
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | From Strong Storms to Snow
Snow chances increase
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe storms with snow following that.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | From storms to snow