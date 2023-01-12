Kentucky’s Deone Walker named FWAA Freshman All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky freshman defensive lineman Deone Walker has been named to the Football Writers Association of American (FWAA) Freshman All-America Team presented by Chris Doering Mortgage, it was announced Thursday. He is UK’s third FWAA Freshman All-American since the award’s inception in 2001 and its first since Benny Snell Jr. in 2016.

Walker, a 6-foot-6, 330-pounder from Detroit, played in all 13 games with 11 starting assignments in his rookie season. Because of his size and physicality, he was an absolute force on the defensive line, finishing with 40 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss (third on the team), five quarterback hurries (second on the team), two pass breakups, one sack and one forced fumble.

He also earned freshman All-America honors from The Athletic, College Football News, on3.com, 247Sports.com and Pro Football Focus. Additionally, he was named to the All-Southeastern Conference Freshman Team, was named second team All-SEC by The Associated Press, Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele’s College Football and was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

