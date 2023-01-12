Kentucky’s Deone Walker named FWAA Freshman All-American

Freshman earns UK’s first freshman All-America honor from FWAA since 2016
UK defensive lineman Deone Walker is a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the...
UK defensive lineman Deone Walker is a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky freshman defensive lineman Deone Walker has been named to the Football Writers Association of American (FWAA) Freshman All-America Team presented by Chris Doering Mortgage, it was announced Thursday. He is UK’s third FWAA Freshman All-American since the award’s inception in 2001 and its first since Benny Snell Jr. in 2016.

Walker, a 6-foot-6, 330-pounder from Detroit, played in all 13 games with 11 starting assignments in his rookie season. Because of his size and physicality, he was an absolute force on the defensive line, finishing with 40 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss (third on the team), five quarterback hurries (second on the team), two pass breakups, one sack and one forced fumble.

He also earned freshman All-America honors from The Athletic, College Football News, on3.com, 247Sports.com and Pro Football Focus. Additionally, he was named to the All-Southeastern Conference Freshman Team, was named second team All-SEC by The Associated Press, Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele’s College Football and was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
How to view the rare green comet passing by earth for the first time in 50,000 years
Police are investigating an accident involving a staff member at Stanford Elementary.
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in...
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

Latest News

A fan holding sign saying ‘please go to Texas’ was kicked out of Tuesday's UK game.
Fan holding sign saying ‘Please go to Texas’ escorted out of Rupp Arena
Kentucky Wildcats logo
USC, OMG! South Carolina SHOCKS UK 71-68
UK Dance team's first male member, Jojo Edmonds, performs in Rupp Arena.
UK’s First Male Dance Team Member is WKYT Athlete of the Week
Rams' offensive coordinator Liam Coen on Friday spoke publicly for the first time about rumors...
Coen returns as UK’s offensive coordinator/QB coach