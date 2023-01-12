KSP involved in multi-county chase

Kentucky State Police troopers were involved in a multi-county chase on Thursday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police troopers were involved in a multi-county chase on Thursday.

KSP says the chase started in Woodford County and continued through Franklin County into Shelby County. They say the chase ended just past exit 48.

According to WLKY, a black pickup truck with a smash-out window was spotted on the side of the road.

We do not know if any arrests were made in regard to the crash.

KSP says that no officers were injured in the case.

Eastbound I-64 is currently closed at exit 48.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

