One Lexington asks people to wear Orange at MLK march

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This year marks the 50th anniversary of the annual Freedom March, celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This year’s event will be different. One Lexington director Devine Carama is asking the public to wear orange during the march out of city-wide solidarity.

“We’re challenging community members, community partners to wear orange, and this is in solidarity, not just standing against gun violence after we’ve seen another record year. We’ve seen spiking all over the country again,” said Carama.

Carama runs the violence reduction initiative out of the mayor’s office with the goal of keeping the city’s neighborhoods safer. He’s pushing for people to wear orange during the march because, as he says, that color is symbolic with peace.

“We’re going to be spreading it all out, and hopefully, that color orange. We want people to ask us why we have on orange,” said Carama. “So we can not only talk about those victims and those impacted, but we can talk about what efforts the city is doing to try to reduce gun violence.”

Since 2019, the homicide rate in the city has been on the increase, with a majority of those resulting from gunshots.

According to Lexington P.D., there were 44 homicides in 2022, which is a new high. 36 of those were gun related.

There were also 116 shooting investigations in 2022.

“We saw the youth numbers drop 50% gun-related homicides, so we gotta take those small progressive steps when we can get them and continue to move forward,” said Carama.

Carama believes wearing orange and promoting peace in the community marches down the same path Dr. King was walking: the path of justice and non-violence.

“Part of MLK’s message was about peace,” said Carama. He believed in self-defense obviously, but he also believed in peace and not harming one another.”

Carama already has a group of 30 or 40 young men and other community members signed up to wear orange during the Freedom March.

The march starts Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Central Bank Center.

