Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night.

A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The injury is non-life-threatening.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

This story is developing.

