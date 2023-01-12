Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.
Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night.
A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
The injury is non-life-threatening.
Police say there are no suspects at this time.
This story is developing.
