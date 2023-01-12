NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky

(WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirms six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky Thursday morning, three in central Kentucky.

After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds in Madison County.

JUST IN: @NWSLouisville says their preliminary survey has confirmed a tornado touched down in Madison County.



It’s the sixth confirmed tornado in Kentucky from Thursday’s storms. @JimWKYT @Kentuckyweather @WKYT pic.twitter.com/hLcLBCRWuH — Jeremy Tombs (@jeremy_tombs) January 13, 2023

According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds also touched down in the West Harrodsburg area of Mercer County. Another EF-1 tornado, with max winds of at least 90 mph, has been confirmed in Boyle County.

Boyle County Emergency Management says most of the damage is in the Waterworks Road area northeast of Danville.

EMA says the National Weather Service is also going to survey a site in the Lakeside area, about a quarter of a mile away. Some homes in the area had damage, a garage was destroyed and a nearby barn had some damage. There were also some downed trees.

In Mercer County, there were reportedly more than 5,000 customers without power at one point

God bless ‘em, this guy is trying to work in a bucket truck despite wind howling and rocking and rain pouring down in thunderstorm as storms are rolling through Mercer County. pic.twitter.com/H5VPeZ3WSi — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) January 12, 2023

The Mercer County Emergency Manager also tells us the YMCA in Harrodsburg has been damaged and the building had to be evacuated.

He says the Cornishville Road, just outside Harrodsburg, appears to be the hardest hit area. Some trees have fallen onto homes there.

Staff at Two By Two Daycare in Harrodsburg tell us their building is an old World War II-era armory with a concrete roof and concrete walls. However, they say the storm ripped off sections of the metal shielding on the roof.

“We are having some leaks,” a staff member said. “So, we have all kinds of buckets and containers trying to capture that water so we don’t lose our gymnasium floor.”

In Woodford County, Judge/Executive James Kay tweeted that the strong winds in Versailles blew pieces of his neighbor’s brick chimney across his driveway.

We are following the storm damage and checking on folks in Woodford County. Intense winds downtown Versailles blew my neighbor's brick chimney across my driveway ⚠️👀 Stay safe # #WoodfordSafe @WoodfordAlerts pic.twitter.com/OjAkiUufFy — Judge James Kay (@JudgeJamesKay) January 12, 2023

The Woodford County emergency management director tells us the winds also knocked down several trees, blocking some roadways.

In Franklin County, the heavy rain caused a school bus to end up in someone’s yard.

In Madison County, WKYT viewer Catherine Horn sent us this picture of her vehicle on its side at her home on Goggins Lane after the storm went through Richmond. Horn says she has trees down in her yard and damage to her home’s gutters:

Blue Grass Energy reported several more downed trees in the Lake Ridge Drive area of Richmond. Blue Grass Energy and Spectrum crews are there working to clear up any issues.

Police tell us a chimney also partially blew off just along the roadway on West Main St., near EKU’s University Golf Club at Arlington. We’re told one of the buildings at the golf club sustained some damage.

Our crew in Madison County also found serious damage in the Union City Road area. There’s damage to homes, trees and power lines. A neighbor tells us the power of the storm even caused a camper to flip.

The National Weather Service says they will also be in Madison County to survey the damage to see if a tornado was in that county.

Serious damage to homes, trees and power lines off of Union City Road in Madison County.



A neighbor tells me the power of the storm even caused a camper to flip (pictured bottom right). @WKYT pic.twitter.com/tYdolDE9Qw — Jeremy Tombs (@jeremy_tombs) January 12, 2023

The NWS confirms an EF-0 tornado touched down in Grant County in northern Kentucky. A fourth tornado has also been confirmed in Henry County. The NWS says the EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph touched down in the southeastern part of the county.

An EF-1 tornado was also confirmed in Ballard County.

