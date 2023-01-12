Tornado confirmed in NKY early Thursday

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A tornado did touch down early Thursday in Grant County, the National Weather Service confirms.

The strength of the tornado has been determined yet.

The confirmed tornado touched down just south of Dry Ridge, the NWS says.

More information is expected to be released by the NWS later Thursday.

