Truck driver wins $1M lottery jackpot after stopping for a barbecue sandwich

Lottery officials say Tim Allen turned a stop for a sandwich into a million-dollar payday.
Lottery officials say Tim Allen turned a stop for a sandwich into a million-dollar payday.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - Lottery officials in Virginia say a truck driver’s hankering for a sandwich helped him win a million-dollar jackpot.

The Virginia Lottery reports Tim Allen was wanting a barbecue sandwich and stopped at a Mills Grill & Grocery store in Danville.

According to the lottery, Allen bought two tickets for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle while at the store.

The purchase turned out to be a million-dollar decision. One of his tickets ended up winning the $1 million top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Allen told Virginia Lottery officials. “It was the first time I’d bought a raffle ticket.”

Officials said Allen’s ticket was one of five top prize winners announced on New Year’s Day.

“It feels great,” Allen shared when collecting his prize. “Pure excitement.”

Officials said Allen is a truck driver who resides in Pittsylvania County. No immediate word was given on what he plans to do with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
How to view the rare green comet passing by earth for the first time in 50,000 years
Police are investigating an accident involving a staff member at Stanford Elementary.
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
A fan holding sign saying ‘please go to Texas’ was kicked out of Tuesday's UK game.
Fan holding sign saying ‘Please go to Texas’ escorted out of Rupp Arena

Latest News

Police in Florida are searching for Justin Darr, an elementary school gym teacher who went...
Police searching for missing Florida elementary school gym teacher
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east
Thursday's storm damaged part of a home on Arlington Court in Williamstown.
Tornado confirmed in NKY early Thursday
FILE - The Exxon Mobil Billings Refinery sits in Billings, Mont. Exxon Mobil’s scientists were...
Study: Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming since 1970s
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama