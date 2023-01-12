Two Kentucky high schoolers chosen for nation’s top 300 teen scientists

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In March, the nation’s top teen scientists will gather in Washington, D.C. to present their research, and join the running for cash prizes up to $250,000.

Emma Bunch, a senior at Glasgow High School, and Hannah Laney, of the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science, are being recognized as two of the top 300 teen scientists in the country for their exceptional research projects.

Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of the Society of Science, the group that organizes the Science Talent Search, said, “These two young women from your area are part of the top 300 young scientists in this country, so it is an incredible accomplishment to them, and to their schools, their teachers and their community.”

Ajmera also says that the selection process for the competition is grueling and that a considerable amount of time is given to consider applications to the program. She said, “We have hundreds of judges that are very well-known experts in their fields that actually look over the 1,900 applications that we get, and they go through them with a fine-toothed comb.”

Bunch’s research, titled, “Clonal Hematopoiesis of Indeterminate Potential (CHIP) and Solid Tumors in Breast Cancer,” focuses on the use of precision medicine in treating diseases like cancer.

“CHIP essentially starts with a mutation in a single hematopoietic stem cell, and then from that, it can actually expand, so it replicates over and over again in the body. And then it expands into these stem cells, and then from that expansion of the mutation, it can cause cancer, all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease, all this bad stuff,” said Bunch. “So, from that, I studied how CHIP can impact an increased risk for breast cancer.”

Laney’s research, “Synthesis of 4d- and 5d-Based Transition Metal Oxides,” explores the possibilities of transitional metal oxides by measuring their properties. The synthesized crystals could potentially lead to revolutionary advancements in technology and data storage.

“I want to thank my research mentor, the Gatton Academy, and my RIG sponsors. Without their support, I would never have had the opportunity to even be considered for this award,” said Laney. “To me, as a young person in STEM, research is a way to apply scientific knowledge outside of the classroom. Although learning what others have done can be fascinating, there’s just something remarkable about figuring new things out for yourself.”

Bunch’s interest in cancer research began far before she had access to a lab, and she intends to take it far beyond the classroom.

“Our teacher asked for us to write our life’s dream, and I actually wrote in third grade that I wanted to find a cure for cancer,” said Bunch.

Through an app that Bunch developed, called “Cure,” she has already begun to pave the way for new methods of cancer treatment.

“It’s really meant for patients, maybe it’s their first time with cancer. Even for caregivers, I know lots of them would say there’s not really a ton of resources that are consolidated into one place,” said Bunch. “Sometimes googling things, is not the best, you know, it shows up with different things.”

Ajmera believes that through young scholars like Bunch and Laney, the world can begin to look forward to creators of solutions to age-old problems.

“Being older now, I can sleep better at night knowing that there is this incredible group of young people that are taking the helm.”

