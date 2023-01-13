Dunbar, Lou. Central to meet up Saturday in Heritage Game at old Dunbar Gym

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar and Louisville Central will headline an afternoon dedication on Saturday of the old Dunbar High School Gym.

The game, which will tip at 2 p.m. at the gym, is part of the Heritage series sponsored by the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

Dunbar High School became a powerhouse under legendary coach S.T. Roach. The gym, located on North Upper Street, will be designated with the KHSBHF Glory Road Award, recognizing it as one of Kentucky’s historic gyms.

