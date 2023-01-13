Hay supply low, but demand high from Kentucky farmers

Vendors are gearing up to sell hay Saturday at the Madison County Hay Auction.
Vendors are gearing up to sell hay Saturday at the Madison County Hay Auction.(KAUZ)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Vendors are gearing up to sell hay Saturday at the Madison County Hay Auction.

It’s coming at a time when supply is low, but demand is high.

“I’ve been getting a lot more people looking to purchase hay than to sell it,” said Brandon Sears, UK Cooperative Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent.

“What’s unique about the Madison County sale is that there’s an emphasis put on quality. Before each one of the bales of hay is sold, the auctioneer will read out the weight of the bale and its nutritional value.

According to Sears, the hay comes in all different varieties.

“A lot of different packages. Roll bales, small squares, we’ve got large square bales here today as well this year,” said Sears. “Depending on the weather conditions and the market for hay, the demand, we’ve had 400-500 people show up to this thing. And then in years where demand maybe wasn’t as great or there was snow or something, 150-ish.”

This isn’t one of those years.

“We had a really dry June for most of this part of the state and then we had a dry late summer and fall. So, it really kind of hurt our ability to put up hay because it just didn’t grow, and then, to compound that, we had that cold spell around Christmas that really drove temperatures down and we had to feed a lot of hay earlier than we might typically feed it,” said Sears.

Sears says the auction on Saturday will open around 10 a.m. and usually runs for a few hours.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1...
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
Kentucky State Police troopers were involved in a multi-county chase on Thursday.
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in...
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
How to view the rare green comet passing by earth for the first time in 50,000 years
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

A Lexington man was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Thursday.
Lexington man sentenced for cocaine, fentanyl trafficking
Russell Oliver is facing a murder charge.
Man arrested after deadly stabbing
One Boyle County homeowner says his garage and truck inside and total losses after the storm...
Kentuckians cleaning up after tornadoes sweep through
Accumulating snow possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast