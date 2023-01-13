Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

Sun and Clouds End the Weekend
Good news, high pressure takes control of our weather, creating a mix of sun and clouds, as we...
Good news, high pressure takes control of our weather, creating a mix of sun and clouds, as we end the weekend.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking snow showers and cold temperatures through early Saturday.

Good news, high pressure takes control of our weather, creating a mix of sun and clouds, as we end the weekend.

Keeping an eye on two rain makers, next week. The first arrives late on Monday, sticking around until early Tuesday. The second, more potent, arrives on Wednesday, which could produce strong to severe storms with flash flooding.

Highs warm from the 30s on Saturday to the 60s by late next week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

