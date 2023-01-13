Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers will streak through the skies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow will fly through the skies at times today. Some of it will eventually accumulate!

After rounds of strong to severe storms ripped through the area on Thursday, we are now on the other side of that system. Colder air will funnel in through the day and anything falling from the sky will change over to snow. The nature of snow showers can be rather tricky. One side of town might fall under one and get some light accumulation while the other side of town gets nothing. That is exactly what I expect out there today and tonight.

The headlines:

Snow showers roll through off and on

Some could be a little heavier at times

General accumulations will range from a coating to 1″

Eastern Kentucky totals will be heavier and more widespread

Highest elevations will pick up 3-4″ with Black Mountain closing in on 5-7″

Warmer temperatures will be back by Sunday and the trend continues. I think we’ll get back to the 50s by Monday. At the same time, the pattern cranks up and becomes very wet. Several rounds of showers will line up and move across Kentucky. There is a little hint at some stronger storms for the wave that comes at us for Thursday. We are still several days away from that and we will keep assessing it.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.