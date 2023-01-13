KYTC crews on standby for winter weather

(WSAZ)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Road crews are on standby to respond to the winter weather.

H.B. Elkins with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 said they could not pre-treat roads because of the rain, but warmer air temperatures are on their side this time around. He said they have plenty of salt if they need to use it.

”We’ve got pretty good pavement temperatures, pavement temperatures are fairly warm,” he said. “You’re probably going to see on nontreated surfaces like sidewalks and parking lots, you’re probably going to see anything that does fall, melt pretty quickly.”

The concern Friday night would be bridges and overpasses or “cold spots.” Those are areas that do not get direct sunlight.

Crews said to take it easy if you have to be on the roads overnight.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1...
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
Kentucky State Police troopers were involved in a multi-county chase on Thursday.
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in...
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
How to view the rare green comet passing by earth for the first time in 50,000 years
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

Mitch Barnhart (Credit: The Lexington Herald-Leader)
Barnhart addresses rumors, reports regarding Calipari, UK basketball program
The severe storms that swept across the region Thursday dealt some serious damage in Madison...
Severe storms cause serious damage in Madison County
New Georgetown police chief appointed
WATCH | New Georgetown police chief appointed
According to posts on the Georgetown Police Department and City of Georgetown Facebook pages,...
New Georgetown police chief appointed
Vendors are gearing up to sell hay Saturday at the Madison County Hay Auction.
Hay supply low, but demand high from Kentucky farmers