Lexington man sentenced for cocaine, fentanyl trafficking

A Lexington man was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Thursday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Thursday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Maurice A. Taylor pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine (five kilograms and 500 grams) and one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl.

According to Taylor’s plea agreement, law enforcement was conducting an investigation into a residence that was being used to unload large shipments of illegal drugs.  On or about October 19, 2020, a trailer arrived at the residence and was pulled into the garage.  Shortly thereafter, Taylor had a woman come to the residence, where Taylor placed an item in her vehicle.  When she was stopped by police, she was in possession of approximately three kilograms of cocaine.  Inside the residence, police also found approximately 182 grams of a substance containing fentanyl.

Later, law enforcement was conducting a similar investigation at a second residence, also involving the unloading of large shipments of drugs from a trailer.  On or about August 19, 2021, Taylor was followed to this second residence, where he waited for the resident to arrive.  Upon her arrival, they went into the residence and stayed for a few minutes.  Taylor then exited the residence with something under his shirt.  When he was apprehended, he was in possession of approximately one kilogram of cocaine and $18,166 in cash.  After his arrest, a search warrant was executed at the second residence, where law enforcement found an additional 7.9 kilograms of fentanyl.

Taylor pleaded guilty in July 2022.

Under federal law, Taylor must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence.  He will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for eight years after his release from prison.

