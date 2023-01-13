Man arrested after deadly stabbing

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is behind bars after a deadly stabbing in Anderson County.

Russell Oliver is facing a murder charge.

According to Kentucky State Police, Oliver stabbed Chad Ritchie, of Lawrenceburg, around 5:30 Thursday in the area of Salt River Road.

Oliver is being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

KSP is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.