New Georgetown police chief appointed

WATCH | New Georgetown police chief appointed
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new police chief has been appointed in Georgetown.

According to posts on the Georgetown Police Department and City of Georgetown Facebook pages, Darin Allgood has been named Chief of Police, effective Monday, January 16, 2023.

“I appreciate this honor and all of the support of the Georgetown Community,” Allgood said in a statement on the post. “I will strive to the best of my ability to continue to make this the premier agency we have become.”

Allgood, then-assistant police chief, was named interim police chief after longtime chief Mike Bosse was let go by Mayor Burney Jenkins.

Many criticized the new mayor’s decision to fire Bosse. Mayor Jenkins has said he wanted to go in a different direction.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1...
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
Kentucky State Police troopers were involved in a multi-county chase on Thursday.
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in...
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
How to view the rare green comet passing by earth for the first time in 50,000 years
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

Mitch Barnhart (Credit: The Lexington Herald-Leader)
Barnhart addresses rumors, reports regarding Calipari, UK basketball program
The severe storms that swept across the region Thursday dealt some serious damage in Madison...
Severe storms cause serious damage in Madison County
New Georgetown police chief appointed
WATCH | New Georgetown police chief appointed
Vendors are gearing up to sell hay Saturday at the Madison County Hay Auction.
Hay supply low, but demand high from Kentucky farmers