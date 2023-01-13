New Georgetown police chief appointed

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new police chief has been appointed in Georgetown.

According to posts on the Georgetown Police Department and City of Georgetown Facebook pages, Darin Allgood has been named Chief of Police, effective Monday, January 16, 2023.

“I appreciate this honor and all of the support of the Georgetown Community,” Allgood said in a statement on the post. “I will strive to the best of my ability to continue to make this the premier agency we have become.”

Allgood, then-assistant police chief, was named interim police chief after longtime chief Mike Bosse was let go by Mayor Burney Jenkins.

Many criticized the new mayor’s decision to fire Bosse. Mayor Jenkins has said he wanted to go in a different direction.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.