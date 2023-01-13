Severe storms cause serious damage in Madison County

The severe storms that swept across the region Thursday dealt some serious damage in Madison...
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The severe storms that swept across the region Thursday dealt some serious damage in Madison County.

Trees were downed, homes were affected and in one case, a camper was flipped on its side.

After surveying the damage Friday morning, the National Weather Service(NWS) in Louisville confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with maximum speeds of around 100 miles per hour touched down in Madison County on Thursday.

The NWS surveyed a couple of neighborhoods north of Richmond, off of Union City Road. Officer Ryan Sharp says they were in the right location on the radar.

“It’s just really concentrated damage, and that’s what you tend to see with these types of storms,” said Sharp.

Sharp says these surveys are important to be able to verify the warnings they issue and to better understand the storms as they unfolded. He explained the damage indicators they were looking for as they walked through the area.

“It depends on how strong the tree is. There are some types of trees that can’t handle wind at all,” said Sharp.

Dan Jarvis says his camper was flipped up into the air and landed dozens of feet away, so he had a feeling a twister may have caused it.

“I’m not surprised based on what happened to the camper,” said Jarvis. “But it’s pretty terrifying when you think about it; the sheer force of mother nature.”

Jarvis says he is waiting for an insurance auditor to assess the damage. Right now, he’s just grateful that he and his family are okay.

The Madison County tornado is the sixth tornado confirmed in Kentucky from Thursday’s storms. Other twisters touched down in Boyle, Mercer, Henry, Grant and Ballard counties.

