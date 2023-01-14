Benefit held for Garrard Co. boy injured in a fire last year

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The community of Winchester is coming together for a little boy injured in a fire last April.

Aiden Hensley, who is 10 years old, was pulled from a burning camper in Garrard County, where he and his mom lived.

Hensley and his mother had serious burns, and Aiden now needs extensive therapy.

To try and help, several restaurants are coming together to help make life a little easier for Aiden and his family.

Aiden Hensley is a little boy who is loved by a lot of people.

“Before the accident, he was just a very active little boy. He would run and play. He would play with Legos, and he loved being outside,” said Christy Lindon Carpenter.

That fire his grandmother Christy Lindon Carpenter is talking about happened last April.

Aiden and his mother were pulled from a burning camper in Garrard Co., where they lived.

“He suffered an anoxic brain injury, which he was very fortunate that he survived. When EMS got to him, he was only breathing four to five times a minute,” said Carpenter.

Aiden, who has autism, is lucky to be alive. His family says because of injuries in that fire, he now needs around-the-clock care.

“We have nursing staff that comes in and does twelve-hour shifts at night to give the mom and dad a break.”

But despite all that Aiden has been through, there are still moments his grandmother says pull at your heart.

“He will communicate by laughing. He is trying to raise his arm and point to us, so I know that he knows,” said Carpenter.

To help with expenses for Aiden’s family, the community of Winchester is coming together.

Restaurants serving up dinner, with a portion of the proceeds going back to the family.

“We are one of four restaurants that are doing something to benefit him this month. Stacy Lyle from Woody’s, the sports bar from across the street, has kind of organized this, and he at his facility did this last Friday,” said Danielle Ratliff, owner of DJ’s in Winchester.

And Friday night, it was DJ’s turn, with 10% of food sales going to help in Aiden’s recovery.

“Everything has been such a blessing, and words are just not enough to thank people for what they’ve done for us,” said Carpenter.

And one day soon, Christy Lindon Carpenter hopes her grandson will be able to thank those who showed him so much love, but until then, she has a message for all those people.

“I just ask for everybody to continue to pray for him,” said Carpenter.

Aiden could not be at the benefit Friday night due to his health.

On January 20, another benefit will take place at Engine House Pizza Pub in Winchester.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.